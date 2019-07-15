SSE’s (SSE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSE. Macquarie raised AGL Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.32 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on Berry Global Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.97) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,220.79 ($15.95).

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,144 ($14.95) on Friday. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 997.80 ($13.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,401.50 ($18.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion and a PE ratio of 8.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 68.20 ($0.89) per share. This represents a yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. SSE’s payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

In related news, insider Crawford S. Gillies bought 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,119 ($14.62) per share, with a total value of £21,820.50 ($28,512.35). Also, insider Martin Pibworth sold 10,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,116 ($14.58), for a total value of £122,157.36 ($159,620.23).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

