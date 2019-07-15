Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Spok stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.14.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.76 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein sold 65,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $1,035,555.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,973 shares in the company, valued at $47,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $153,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spok by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 49,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Spok by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,994 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Spok by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 381,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spok by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Spok by 54,571.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

