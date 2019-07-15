Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.07.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $34,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurie Villa sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $204,022.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.