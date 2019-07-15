Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 target price on Sonoco Products and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Metcash from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research cut Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.33.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $50,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $306,371.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $758,537. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,199,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,009,000 after purchasing an additional 232,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,129,000 after buying an additional 101,969 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,216,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,832,000 after buying an additional 149,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $55,542,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 996,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,944,000 after buying an additional 93,013 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.