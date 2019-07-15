SnowGem Trading 25.1% Lower Over Last Week (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last week, SnowGem has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $515,649.00 and approximately $175,423.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000419 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,861.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.15 or 0.02132063 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00830126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.44 or 0.02863048 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.16 or 0.00794608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00013412 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00053379 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00738562 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00256860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 84,096,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,356,232 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

