Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Earns “Equal weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smiths Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,611 ($21.05).

LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,592.50 ($20.81) on Thursday. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,257 ($16.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,753 ($22.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.38, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,518.87.

In other news, insider George Buckley acquired 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,530 ($19.99) per share, with a total value of £12,500.10 ($16,333.59).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

