Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Rating Increased to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SKX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Skechers USA from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.91. Skechers USA has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.65.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers USA will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Rappaport sold 3,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 22,689 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $707,216.13. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 534,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,164.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,942,371. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skechers USA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Skechers USA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Skechers USA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skechers USA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 70,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

