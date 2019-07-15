Sierra Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sierra Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTS) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Sierra Metals reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sierra Metals.

Sierra Metals (NASDAQ:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.63 million.

NASDAQ SMTS traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,830. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31.

