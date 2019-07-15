Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Get Siemens alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Siemens has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.78 billion for the quarter. Siemens had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Siemens will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Siemens (SIEGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.