Short Interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Decreases By 7.9%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,100 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the May 30th total of 374,600 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NM traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.95. 2,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,963. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.76) by $2.57. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. The business had revenue of $140.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.57 million.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

