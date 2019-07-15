Short Interest in L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) Increases By 22.0%

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the May 30th total of 82,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSTR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Finisar in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $26.56 on Monday. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $281.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.74.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $150.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTR. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the first quarter worth about $1,391,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

