Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Rises By 18.3%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stachowiak purchased 160,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $438,326.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,962.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMS opened at $2.91 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

