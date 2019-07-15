SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) and DSA FINL CORP/SH (NASDAQ:DSFN) Critical Comparison

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) and DSA FINL CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DSFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SB Financial Group and DSA FINL CORP/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB Financial Group 20.19% 10.45% 1.22% DSA FINL CORP/SH 18.07% N/A N/A

This table compares SB Financial Group and DSA FINL CORP/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB Financial Group $56.10 million 1.90 $11.64 million $1.51 10.93 DSA FINL CORP/SH $5.00 million 2.98 $830,000.00 N/A N/A

SB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than DSA FINL CORP/SH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of SB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SB Financial Group has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSA FINL CORP/SH has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SB Financial Group and DSA FINL CORP/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A DSA FINL CORP/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

SB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. DSA FINL CORP/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. SB Financial Group pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SB Financial Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

SB Financial Group beats DSA FINL CORP/SH on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, Internet banking, automatic teller machine, private client group, and other personalized banking services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, the company sells various insurance products to retail and commercial customers. It operates 19 banking centers located within the Ohio counties of Allen, Defiance, Franklin, Fulton, Hancock, Lucas, Paulding, Wood, and Williams; 1 banking center located in Allen County, Indiana; and 7 loan production offices located in Cuyahoga, Franklin, Lucas, and Seneca Counties, Ohio, as well as Kosciusko and Steuben County, Indiana and Monroe County, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Defiance, Ohio.

DSA FINL CORP/SH Company Profile

DSA Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Dearborn Savings Bank that provides various financial services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as residential, residential construction, home equity, business loans. DSA Financial Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

