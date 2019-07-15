Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SGMO. ValuEngine lowered W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush set a $11.00 price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.14). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,945.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

