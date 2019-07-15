Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Receives Underperform Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RMG has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 250.46 ($3.27).

RMG opened at GBX 218 ($2.85) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 205.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 499.10 ($6.52).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $8.00. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.43%.

In other Royal Mail news, insider Rico Back bought 51,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £102,886.98 ($134,440.06). Insiders have acquired 251,794 shares of company stock valued at $51,708,848 in the last quarter.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

