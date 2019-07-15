Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. FIG Partners restated an outperform rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NYSE STL opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.60. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $263.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.59 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 12,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $259,651.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,339.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $31,579.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,396 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,774 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,491,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,140,000 after purchasing an additional 85,139 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,736,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 128,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

