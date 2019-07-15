Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €96.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €95.80 ($111.40).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 opened at €87.92 ($102.23) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a one year high of €129.65 ($150.76). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €85.60.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.