Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RIV)

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

NYSE RIV opened at $17.46 on Monday. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05.

In other Rivernorth Opportunities Fund news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 11,000 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $187,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 11,010 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $191,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,065 shares of company stock worth $909,208 over the last three months.

