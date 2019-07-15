Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) Shares Gap Down to $0.42

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.42. Revolution Lighting Technologies shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 9,907 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Revolution Lighting Technologies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.29% of Revolution Lighting Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

