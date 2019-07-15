Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RTO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($159.30) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 377.29 ($4.93).

RTO opened at GBX 410.60 ($5.37) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 390.95. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 412.30 ($5.39). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.47.

In other news, insider Richard Solomons bought 25,000 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £97,500 ($127,401.02).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

