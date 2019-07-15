Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22. Renasant has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renasant will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.33%.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $84,696.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Renasant by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Renasant by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Renasant by 29.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 252,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Renasant by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 302,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after buying an additional 78,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Renasant by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after buying an additional 46,102 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

