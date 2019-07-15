Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on REPH. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Recro Pharma from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.30.

REPH opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73. Recro Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $222.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of -0.17.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.69. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 472.52% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The company had revenue of $25.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arnaud Ajdler bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 144,806 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $1,287,325.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,798.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPH. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $803,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,815 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,787 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

