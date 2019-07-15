Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNGR. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Propetro in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ranger Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.29.

NYSE RNGR opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $121.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.84.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Brandon Blossman bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 52,069 shares of company stock worth $396,679 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Ranger Energy Services at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

