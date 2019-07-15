Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $99.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zynga and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.88.

Qualys stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 1.36. Qualys has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $98.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $134,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,543,053.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,497 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,930 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,055,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,155,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,599,000 after purchasing an additional 102,395 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

