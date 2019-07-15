Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $109.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.78. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $94.20 and a 52 week high of $166.60.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.24 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.41%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

