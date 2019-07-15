Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.00.
Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $109.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.78. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $94.20 and a 52 week high of $166.60.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.
