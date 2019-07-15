PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $21.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PMT. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $34,800.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,838.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $18,005,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $14,017,000. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,396,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,456,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,694,000 after purchasing an additional 216,376 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 832,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,234,000 after purchasing an additional 189,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $106.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.63% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.47%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.