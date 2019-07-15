Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Patriot Transportation stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. Patriot Transportation has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a market cap of $56.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of -0.12.

Get Patriot Transportation alerts:

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $27.01 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 74,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 87,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

Further Reading: Beta

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.