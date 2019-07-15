Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on Pareteum and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

OSTK stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $670.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.33. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $367.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.91 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.74) EPS. Analysts predict that Overstock.com will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $418,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,044.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Michael Byrne sold 407,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $4,188,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,873,340.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 209.7% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.