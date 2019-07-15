Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$16.50 at TD Securities

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OR has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated an average rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Banner and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.46.

TSE:OR opened at C$13.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14. Osisko gold royalties has a 12-month low of C$9.27 and a 12-month high of C$16.08.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$100.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is -23.20%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

