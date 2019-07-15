Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Unisys to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $310.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $57.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

