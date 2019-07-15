Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORAN. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Secureworks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $14.98. 1,460,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,203. Orange has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $17.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Orange’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 3.81%. Orange’s payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Orange by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,531,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,741,000 after acquiring an additional 629,835 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Orange by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,774,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,920,000 after acquiring an additional 86,824 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange by 15.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 59,511 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Orange by 406.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 426,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 342,404 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 969.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 421,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 382,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

