Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €60.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 115 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,360 ($30.84) in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded SUN ART RETAIL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siltronic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €84.56 ($98.32).

Siltronic stock opened at €60.18 ($69.98) on Thursday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($178.14). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.43.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

