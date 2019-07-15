Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc (NYSE:OZM) Short Interest Down 8.1% in June

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc (NYSE:OZM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the May 30th total of 340,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 203,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, CFO Thomas Michael Sipp sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $55,071.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,743.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,726 shares of company stock worth $993,101. Insiders own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Och-Ziff Capital Management Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algebris UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 2,488,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 102,495 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 5,966,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,892,000 after purchasing an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 70,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OZM shares. Citigroup cut Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,964. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.30.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.38. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a positive return on equity of 288.89% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $116.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.