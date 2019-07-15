Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OXY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genprex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reiterated an average rating and issued a $0.75 target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.30.

OXY opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $84.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

In related news, CFO Cedric W. Burgher purchased 4,100 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.61 per share, for a total transaction of $203,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,131.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eugene L. Batchelder bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $437,801.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,070.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 80,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,851. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $475,929,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,463 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,146,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $622,804,000 after buying an additional 744,802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 997,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,227,000 after buying an additional 743,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $29,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

