Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OBE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, GMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.25 target price on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Obsidian Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.31.

TSE:OBE opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Obsidian Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.32 and a 12-month high of C$10.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.34.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$103.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Obsidian Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

