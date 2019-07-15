NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank cut State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.95 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.32.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $96.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $109.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.47. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

