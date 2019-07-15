NVR (NYSE:NVR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NVR has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research upped their target price on NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,359.86.

Shares of NVR opened at $3,489.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.03. NVR has a one year low of $2,040.71 and a one year high of $3,528.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,343.75.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $47.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $34.45 by $13.19. NVR had a return on equity of 46.85% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $39.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR will post 198.36 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,180.04, for a total value of $1,590,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,812,626.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,183.56, for a total value of $955,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,670.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,320 shares of company stock valued at $83,126,269. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVR by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of NVR by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,648,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

