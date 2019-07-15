Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,556,900 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the May 30th total of 6,593,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other Nucor news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 65,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $3,656,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,689,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,637. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nucor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,538,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,158,000 after buying an additional 72,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,998,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,607,000 after buying an additional 506,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nucor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,772,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,306,000 after buying an additional 82,259 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,620,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nucor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,404,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,397,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price target on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.22. 77,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.37. Nucor has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $68.84. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

