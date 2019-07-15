NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Short Interest Update

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,954,200 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the May 30th total of 12,059,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Metcash from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 758.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NRG traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.64. 2,700,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 125.35%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.