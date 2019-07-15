Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.60. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 6,520 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.63.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a negative return on equity of 29.49%.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide pizza, pasta, salads, sub sandwiches, and other related menu items.

