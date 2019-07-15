NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Chemical Corporation is a chemical manufacturing company. It offers melamine, sulfuric acid, nitric acid and ammonia; fine chemicals, including special epoxy, flame retardant and disinfectant. Nissan Chemical Corporation, formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of NNCHY opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.25. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53.

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $572.13 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

