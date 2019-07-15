NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB is engaged in the research, discovery and development of mitochondrial-protecting pharmaceuticals. The company’s drug candidate consists of CicloMulsion(R) and NeuroSTAT(R) in clinical phases. CicloMulsion(R) is being studied for preoperative treatment of acute kidney injury coincident with major surgery and NeuroSTAT(R) is being studied for treating traumatic brain injury. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Get NeuroVive Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEVPF opened at $0.15 on Thursday. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14. The company has a market cap of $7.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.87.

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine in Sweden and internationally. Its product portfolio includes NeuroSTAT, a drug candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of traumatic brain injuries; and KL1333 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of genetic mitochondrial diseases.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (NEVPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroVive Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroVive Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.