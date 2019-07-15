NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $58,151.02 in Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $58,151.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,688.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $26.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75. NetGear, Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.72.
NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). NetGear had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. NetGear’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetGear, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NetGear
NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.
