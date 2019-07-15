NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $58,151.02 in Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $58,151.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,688.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $26.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75. NetGear, Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.72.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). NetGear had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. NetGear’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetGear, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTGR. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetGear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

