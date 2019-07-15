Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

NASDAQ NVCN opened at $4.00 on Friday. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -6 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neovasc stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 555,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.90% of Neovasc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

