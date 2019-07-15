Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Sells $864,250.00 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $864,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gil M. Labrucherie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $842,750.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,767 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $118,170.79.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $33.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.83. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.74.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.65% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen set a $200.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,961,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,355,000 after buying an additional 2,041,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $63,723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 947,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,125,000 after purchasing an additional 538,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 828,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

