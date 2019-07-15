National Bank Financial Raises Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$6.25

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WDO. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.10 to C$4.30 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Clarus Securities raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ProMetic Life Sciences to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.75.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$5.69 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$2.95 and a one year high of C$5.83. The firm has a market cap of $744.90 million and a P/E ratio of 38.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$32.54 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

