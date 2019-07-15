MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Downgraded by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $74.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $89.00. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MSM. ValuEngine raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.02 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.70.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

NYSE MSM opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.62 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $177,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 5,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $443,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 123,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after buying an additional 64,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.