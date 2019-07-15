Mothercare’s (MTC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Mothercare (LON:MTC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

MTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 24th. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Mothercare in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

LON:MTC opened at GBX 20.30 ($0.27) on Friday. Mothercare has a 12 month low of GBX 14.40 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 29.25 ($0.38). The company has a market capitalization of $69.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.25.

Mothercare plc operates as a multi-channel retailer, franchisor, and wholesaler of products for mothers-to-be, babies, and children under the Mothercare and Early Learning Centre brands in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company provides clothing for babies, toddlers, girls, and boys; nightwear and underwear; footwear; swimwear; and other accessories, as well as maternity apparel.

