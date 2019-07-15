Morgan Stanley Trims Encana (NYSE:ECA) Target Price to $6.00

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ECA. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Encana in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James restated an average rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Aeroflex in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Encana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.11.

Shares of NYSE:ECA opened at $5.01 on Friday. Encana has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Encana had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Encana will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.0188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

In other Encana news, Director Suzanne P. Nimocks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,812. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Gerard Mcallister purchased 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $36,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,016.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 111,450 shares of company stock valued at $585,738 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECA. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Encana by 49.4% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 34,570,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430,978 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Encana by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,195,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,576,000 after buying an additional 22,343,259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Encana by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,775,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,408,000 after buying an additional 7,871,376 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Encana by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,378,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,370,000 after buying an additional 9,568,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Encana by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,121,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,322,000 after buying an additional 4,260,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

