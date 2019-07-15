Morgan Stanley Trims Centene (NYSE:CNC) Target Price to $71.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.97) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.77.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.12. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.85. Centene has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,536,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,075,000 after buying an additional 18,409,531 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Centene by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,704,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,842 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,677,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,884 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Centene by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,279 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Centene by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,130,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,267 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

